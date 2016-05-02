CLOSE
Drake Reveals He No Longer Speaks To Nicki Minaj, Opens Up About His Strained Relationship With Jay Z

His beef with Meek Mill pretty much ended all communication with Nicki.

Hot 97 Thanksgiving Thank you Concert With Nicki Minaj and Fabolous

Drake dropped his album Views last night, but during an interview with Zane Lowe, Drizzy revealed that his beef with Meek Mill pretty much ended all communication with Nicki Minaj.

The Toronto rapper told Zane:

“I don’t really talk to Nicki. [She’s] Another person I have a lot of love for, a lot of respect to her and the past and what we built. I understand what love is and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to—with class. I would do the same you know. There were times I was sitting there, waiting to see, you know, how deep is your love? I have respect for Nicki, but unfortunately we haven’t spoken.”

They appeared to be close friends in the past but after radio silence for this long, the relationship may be strained forever.

Drizzy also opened up about wanting to do an album or mixtape with Kanye West. The two have grown to become good friends:

“We’ll just sit and collaborate. We have a few things…You never know, he’ll call me tonight and say, ‘I’m putting these two songs out tonight.’ He’s one of my favorite people period, in the world. I love Ye. He’s a really good guy.”

While Drake and Kanye are super cool, his relationship with Jay Z is complicated. Zane asked the emcee why Hov’s verse on “Pop Style” was so short and when Drake answered, you could hear the frustration in his voice:

“Jay didn’t really do a verse…” later adding “I always set out to — I was just having conversation with Kanye and [Jay Z’s part] just landed in my lap. I just dealt with it accordingly and it didn’t exactly play out how I would have wanted it to, as far as how business goes so I just figured it would be easier to just go with my version. I’ve expressed my admiration and respect for Jay thousands of times and that would never change. But you know sometimes we just fall on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the rap world and you know, it’s always mutual respect but sometimes it has to be from afar due to other situations that really don’t have anything to do with me and him.”

The interview is filled with gems about Drizzy’s legendary pool parties, his feelings on The Weeknd, his chemistry with Rihanna, and more. Listen below.

SOURCE: Billboard

Drake Reveals He No Longer Speaks To Nicki Minaj, Opens Up About His Strained Relationship With Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com

beef , Drake , friends , Hov , jay-z , meek mill , nicki minaj , views , Zane Lowe

