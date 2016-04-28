Mathew Knowles Responds: I Never Hit Beyonce & “Lemonade” Might Not Be Autobiographical

Beyoncé has the world on high alert looking for “Becky with the good hair.”

People thought Rachel Roy outed herself as Becky and destroyed her comment section. Then people thought it could be Rita Ora and mayhem followed, causing both ladies to deny being Jay Z’s mistress. But another storyline coming out of the Lemonade narrative is that Mathew Knowles used to hit Beyoncé as a child.

Well, the mastermind behind Destiny’s Child is now speaking out, saying he never laid a hand on his daughter. During the Lemonade visuals, Beyoncé reads a poem in which she talks about being a slave to the back of a man’s hand. Written by Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, Bey recites, “Did he convince you that he was God? … Are you a slave to the back of his hand? Am I talking about your husband or your father?”

During an interview with Mark Thompson’s Sirius XM show “Make It Plain” on Monday, Mathew Knowles said, “I can say I have never in my life hit my daughter…So she has never been a slave to the back of my hand because I didn’t believe in that.”

While Mathew cleared his name, the marketing genius refused to chime in on whether the album is about Jay Z or his own infidelity during his marriage to Tina Knowles, saying, “Only Beyoncé can answer specifically who she was talking to. … I would rather not get into speculation. My answer is I don’t know.”

One person who did weigh in was celebrity biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli, who wrote a book on Beyoncé. In an interview with Cosmo, he said: “I wrote that she’s not the kind of girl who would ever sit back and allow her husband to be unfaithful to her … if Jay Z ever was unfaithful to her, she would kick him out of the house and that would be the end of their marriage.”

All of this leads us to believe that Lemonade is not entirely autobiographical. But it’s safe to say the notoriously private Bey will never come out and tell us one way or the other.

SOURCE: Us Weekly, Cosmo | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

