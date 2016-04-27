CLOSE
This “Full House” Actress Wants You To Know She’s Not “Becky With The Good Hair”

The actress posted a joking meme aimed at Beyonce's Lemonade song.

Beyonce has the internet going nuts trying to figure out who “Becky with the good hair” really is, and while Rachel Roy jumped up to claim the moniker, one lady doesn’t want you to think she’s the culprit.

Full House star Lori Loughlin – who played Uncle Jesse’s girlfriend Becky Katsopolis – took to Twitter to deny any Jay Z canoodling. The actress posted a joking meme aimed at Beyonce’s Lemonade song “Sorry,” in which she sings, “He only want me when I’m not on there. He better call Becky with the good hair.”

Glad to know Lori is paying attention to the culture. But moreover, it’s clear that once again, Beyonce has broken the internet.

You can catch Lori Loughlin on Netflix’s Fuller House, which is currently available for streaming.

