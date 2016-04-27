Socially Decoded: Nick Young & D’Angelo Russell’s Bro Code Blunder

Tahiry proclaims you never record another man.

| 04.27.16
We still don’t know why Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell were having pillow talk while sharing a room together, but we’re grateful for it. D’Angelo’s outing of Nick Young’s alleged cheating ways provided for some good internet chatter.

So this week, the trolls of Socially Decoded got some help from former Love & Hip-Hop star Tahiry, who brought her friend Lizmarys along to give her two cents. Also, Mouse Jones, Dustin Ross, Brittany Lewis and Goldberg, as well as Instagram sensation OhhJani and comedian Desi Johnson show up to provide hilarity.

Dustin gives you insight into how you keep your mouth shut around a youngin’, while Tahiry proclaims you never record another man. Check out this week’s episode of Socially Decoded above.

Socially Decoded: Nick Young & D’Angelo Russell’s Bro Code Blunder was originally published on globalgrind.com

