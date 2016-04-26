Lil Kim is looking a little different these days.
The Queen Bee posted a picture yesterday on Instagram and fans barely recognized her. She immediately started trending on social media while many Twitter users shared their opinions on her new look.
It was clear most people missed Lil Kim’s old style, after all, it’s one of the reasons people fell in love with Brooklyn’s finest female emcee.
Kim didn’t take too kindly to the comments, posting a throwback pic for the haters and captioning it: “I was gonna post this pic for #SuckADickSaturday ‼️ but #SuckADickSunday ‼️ will have to do! Happy Sunday! Me and my bitch @cnvshaka the Gabbana Girls.”
What do you think of Lil Kim’s latest selfies?
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
The Queen Bee, Then & Now: Lil Kim's Epic Transformation
1. 1997 - Recorded the single "Queen Bee" featuring the late Aaliyah.Source: 1 of 10
2. One of the saddest days in hip-hop: Christopher Wallace's, aka The Notorious B.I.G, funeral with Mary J. Blige in 1997.Source: 2 of 10
3. 1999 MTV Music Video AwardsSource: 3 of 10
4. 2001 VMA After PartySource: 4 of 10
5. Lil' Kim The Friend: firm supporter of her BFFs.Source: 5 of 10
6. Lil' Kim 2013Source: 6 of 10
7. Lil' Kim 2014Source: 7 of 10
8. Soul Train Awards with Mona Scott Young - 2014Source: 8 of 10
9. 2015 Dancing With The Stars #DWTS10Source: 9 of 10
10. Lil Kim at Elton John's AIDS Foundation in 2015.Source:Getty 10 of 10
Lil Kim Claps Back At Her Haters After Latest Unrecognizable Selfie was originally published on globalgrind.com