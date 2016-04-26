Lil Kim Claps Back At Her Haters After Latest Unrecognizable Selfie

Lil Kim is looking a little different these days.

The Queen Bee posted a picture yesterday on Instagram and fans barely recognized her. She immediately started trending on social media while many Twitter users shared their opinions on her new look.

It was clear most people missed Lil Kim’s old style, after all, it’s one of the reasons people fell in love with Brooklyn’s finest female emcee.

Kim didn’t take too kindly to the comments, posting a throwback pic for the haters and captioning it: “I was gonna post this pic for #SuckADickSaturday ‼️ but #SuckADickSunday ‼️ will have to do! Happy Sunday! Me and my bitch @cnvshaka the Gabbana Girls.”

What do you think of Lil Kim’s latest selfies?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

