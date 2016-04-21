CLOSE
Entertainment News
Waka Flocka’s Medical Scare Won’t Stop Him From Going Hard In The Paint On 4/20

20 or more blunts later...

Waka Flocka had a medical emergency after going way too hard on weed edibles and rolled blunts while touring in Seattle. He had to be rushed to the hospital, but that situation isn’t going to stop him from indulging on 4/20.

Waka posted an IG pic:

Now, TMZ reports Waka will still be doing it up for today’s holiday:

He was put in an ambulance, but after paramedics checked his vitals they decided he should sleep it off at home rather than in a hospital.

Waka tells us he will be high from morning ’til night on Weed Day, although he understands the concept of pacing himself a little better.

OK, Waka! Do you and be safe.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Waka Flocka's Medical Scare Won't Stop Him From Going Hard In The Paint On 4/20

