CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Amtrak Accident Leaves 2 Dead, NYPD Evacuates Times Square Over Suspicious Truck, & More

0 reads
Leave a comment

Amtrak5

An Amtrak train heading to Washington, D.C, crashed into a backhoe just south of Philadelphia, killing two people and injuring several passengers. This crash forced an immediate shutdown of the Amtrak service between New York City and Philadelphia. Injured passengers are currently being treated. [USA Today]

Last night, the NYPD cleared everyone out of Times Square due to a suspicious truck with exposed wires and gas canisters driving through the area. The NYPD Bomb Squad didn’t find any serious threats after  searching the truck, but did take the driver into questioning as a precaution. [Gothamist]

The family of a Muslim middle school student in Texas wants his teacher fired for calling him a terrorist in front of his classmates. Along with wanting the teacher fired, the boy’s family also wants the school to get religious sensitivity training. [NY Daily News]

On Saturday morning, a small airplane crashed onto a car in a highway north of San Diego, killing one person in the car and injuring five others. The pilot and his passenger survived the crash with life-threatening injuries. [NBC News]

Dr. Edward Jones, an Alabama A&M professor, has been fired and arrested after police found a computer in his home with footage of him receiving oral sex from two of his male students. Officials say the incidents occurred on campus. Dr. Jones insists the university is retaliating all because he blew the whistle on the institution’s mismanagement of federal and state funds and “charging students for services it did not provide.” [The Grio]

PHOTO CREDIT: Interactive One

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Amtrak Accident Leaves 2 Dead, NYPD Evacuates Times Square Over Suspicious Truck, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

amtrak , HBCU , Muslim , NYPD , Plane Crash , San Diego , Times Square

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 4 hours ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 6 hours ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 7 hours ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 9 hours ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 9 hours ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 10 hours ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 13 hours ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 1 day ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close