Guess what? Another Karrine Steffans relationship has ended in the tragedy of a public breakup.

It was all good three days ago when the Confessions Of A Video Vixen author posted a photo of her and husband Columbus Short on Instagram, saying all they had was each other:

But it seems like Columbus had a few other women as well. In a new very public and messy Insta post, Karrine writes:

“Somebody come get @officialcshort cheating ass and all his shit. What about you @aida006…still want him? And @candicernb…you fucked my husband…want him?”

Later, she posted a video of all his stuff on the floor outside their home, as the former Scandal star sits there in silence.

This isn’t the first time Karrine has gone through a public split. The last one was with Power star Rotimi; she told the world she was pregnant with his child and lost the baby, but he didn’t care.

We hope Karrine has better luck next time, or at least is able to keep the dirty details off the internet.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Karrine Steffans Kicks Columbus Short Out After She Allegedly Caught Him Cheating was originally published on globalgrind.com