CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Karrine Steffans Kicks Columbus Short Out After She Allegedly Caught Him Cheating

Karrine is not shy about airing it all out.

6 reads
Leave a comment

Guess what? Another Karrine Steffans relationship has ended in the tragedy of a public breakup.

It was all good three days ago when the Confessions Of A Video Vixen author posted a photo of her and husband Columbus Short on Instagram, saying all they had was each other:

But it seems like Columbus had a few other women as well. In a new very public and messy Insta post, Karrine writes:

“Somebody come get @officialcshort cheating ass and all his shit. What about you @aida006…still want him? And @candicernb…you fucked my husband…want him?”

Later, she posted a video of all his stuff on the floor outside their home, as the former Scandal star sits there in silence.

This isn’t the first time Karrine has gone through a public split. The last one was with Power star Rotimi; she told the world she was pregnant with his child and lost the baby, but he didn’t care.

We hope Karrine has better luck next time, or at least is able to keep the dirty details off the internet.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton

#LoveLost: The Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Splits Of 2015

13 photos Launch gallery

#LoveLost: The Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Splits Of 2015

Continue reading #LoveLost: The Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Splits Of 2015

#LoveLost: The Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Splits Of 2015

Karrine Steffans Kicks Columbus Short Out After She Allegedly Caught Him Cheating was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , cheating , columbus short , Karrine Steffans , Split

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close