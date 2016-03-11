CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Statements On Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Sex Life

Koko is known for being outspoken.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian Kicks Off KYBELLA Movement At Allergan Event

Khloe Kardashian is defending her recent comments that Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s vow of celibacy is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

On her show Kocktails with Khloe, Koko and her panel discussed how Ciara and Russell aren’t exactly virgins, and that telling everyone they weren’t engaged in a physical relationship wasn’t really necessary.

Well, the comment spread quickly and Khloe took to Twitter to defend herself:

All of this is interesting considering Khloe’s big sis Kim is BFFs with Ciara. Could it be a publicity stunt itself?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash | VIDEO SOURCE: TMZ

Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's Top Hood Rat Moments (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Top Hood Rat Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian’s Top Hood Rat Moments (PHOTOS)

Khloe Kardashian's Top Hood Rat Moments (PHOTOS)

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Statements On Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Sex Life was originally published on globalgrind.com

celibacy , Ciara , Khloe Kardashian , Relationship , russell simmons , sex

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close