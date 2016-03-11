If we don’t know anything else, we know this one thing: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make some adorable kids together.

Kim did the world a favor today and posted a picture of her son Saint West.

She wrote, “You’re the sun in my morning babe.”

The little tot will make you want to have a baby of your own, because he’s tripping with cuteness. The picture hit the internet a short time ago and it already has over 2,500 retweets in the first minute.

You're the sun in my morning babe pic.twitter.com/qqV6OvR5a1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2016

It looks like the Wests are on social media together just chilling. ‘Ye sent the world over to Hypetrak at the same time Kim tweeted this Saint pic.

Now that’s influence.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Kim Kardashian Reveals Ridiculously Adorable New Picture Of Saint West was originally published on globalgrind.com