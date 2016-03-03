Socially Decoded: Rob Kardashian’s Relationship With Blac Chyna Gets The Troll Treatment

Rob Kardashian is in love, and he isn’t afraid to show it off online.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared a couple of posts about his new relationship with Blac Chyna, even saying he would disown his family for her. You know, because their sex life is so poppin’.

There’s so much to make fun of regarding Rob’s googly eyes for his model bae, so we got Chloe from the “Word Of Mouth” Podcast and Dustin from the “Friend Zone” Podcast, as well as Mouse Jones and Global Grind’s own Brittany Lewis to troll the lovers’ social media posts. Britt even reminds Rob that no matter how much he loves Kanye, no one loves Kanye like Kanye loves himself.

Watch this week’s Socially Decoded and click here for more.

Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years 7 photos Launch gallery Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years 1. Before his family became a household name, Rob dated Playboy model Kara Monaco. Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. His first high profile relationship was with Adrienne Bailon, who famously got his name tatted and recently removed. Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Rob dated Angela Simmons for a while back in 2010. Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. In 2011, he dated video model Rosa Acosta, who claimed to have gotten pregnant by the reality star. Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. In 2012, Rob went on a date with Rihanna, which included go-karting and clubbing. Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Rob got cozy with model Naza Jafarian in 2013. Source:Splash News 6 of 7 7. Most recently, Rob was rumored to be dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche. He posted a photo of their text conversation, then deleted it. Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Rob Kardashian’s Relationships Over The Years Rob Kardashian's Relationships Over The Years

