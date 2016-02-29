CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Extra Butter: How Would Donald Trump Handle “London Has Fallen?”

0 reads
Leave a comment

For me, 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen was a bit of a surprise. It was a lot more enjoyable than I thought and I wasn’t alone, as the movie eventually raked in $161 million at the box office.

So you know what that means…it got a sequel. London Has Fallen brings back all the major players of Olympus, including Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett, Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhartas they are attacked on a diplomatic trip to London.

The movie has everything the original had, but with bigger and more dangerous action scenes as our heroes fight against terrorist attacks following the death of Britain’s prime minister. I sat down with the stars to discuss returning back to the successful franchise, and I even had a little fun and found out what they thought Donald Trump would do in a London Has Fallen situation.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter above.

Extra Butter: How Would Donald Trump Handle “London Has Fallen?” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Aaron Eckhart , angela bassett , BlogXilla , extra butter , Gerard Butler , london has fallen , Morgan Freeman

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 24 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close