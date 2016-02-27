CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Idris Elba Talks About Crafting The Voice Of Bogo In Disney’s “Zootopia”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Idris Elba is doing voice-over work in Disney’s latest animation movie Zootopia, which is in theaters everywhere March 4th.

Idris gives life to Bogo, the Chief of Police in this all-animal world and a no-nonsense leader of the ZPD, who doesn’t take crap from anyone.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor explains how he crafted the voice for his character.

“Zootopia is a comedy. I love putting on silly voices and with Bogo I didn’t have to put on a silly voice, but I really did have to give him some depth.”

In order to make Bogo, the production supervisors did a ton of research – not only to figure out how to make normally four-legged animals look natural walking on two legs, but to incorporate the real-life characteristics of these animals into their animated counterparts.

Bogo is a Cape buffalo, which just so happens to be one of the scariest, most deadly animals in Africa. They have a very bad temper and if you get close they will stare you down, as a way to intimidate their intruder. This is one of the traits producers were sure to include for Bogo, and you can see a bit of it when he’s caught checking out Gazelle, the hottest pop star in the Zootopian world.

Check out the clip above. Zootopia is in theaters March 4th.

Idris Elba Talks About Crafting The Voice Of Bogo In Disney’s “Zootopia” was originally published on globalgrind.com

idris elba , zootopia

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 24 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close