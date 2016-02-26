OscarsSoWhite: Black Hollywood Calls For An End To Whites, Camera, Action!

We went to the NAACP Image Awards earlier this month to find out how Black Hollywood feels about the Oscars being so White this year.

Actress Victoria Rowell called for a stop to ‘Whites, Camera, Action:’ “These are union jobs, this is healthcare insurance, this is writing, direction, producing, costuming and casting, and it’s not just about on-camera jobs.”

Empire star Serayah Mcneill said it’s hurtful and a lot to go against while striving for greatness, because Black creatives do want to be recognized for the hard work they do.

The rest of the world wants to see more Black actors and actresses in film, and it’s time for Hollywood to take notice.

So as we get ready for Oscar Weekend, we’d like to remind everyone what Rowell said, “This has got to change and it will!”

Watch our interviews about diversity in Hollywood above.

