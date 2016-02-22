Morgan Freeman Admits Even He Doesn’t Have Baby Pictures Of Himself

Morgan Freeman might have been a grown man his entire life.

We spoke with Freeman about his new movie London Has Fallen, the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen. During our conversation, we spoke about the Internet having some fun trying to find photos of Morgan Freeman as a baby.

We’ve never seen any, but images like this have begun to surface on social media. So, we asked the legendary actor straight up: are there any baby pictures of him floating around in the world? He replied:

There are no baby pictures of me. There are no little boy pictures of me. I was at a function recently and they had a high school picture of me that I didn’t even know was around. So no. No baby pictures.

Then, we asked him the only logical follow up question: was he ever a baby?

I don’t remember. Really, I don’t recall.

Very interesting. Watch the full clip in the video up top.

