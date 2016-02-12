Grammys 101: Who’s Nominated; Who’s Performing & Who We Want To Win

The 58th annual Grammy Awards are upon us, which means we should all be prepared for breath-taking red carpet fashion, star-studded performances and moments we’ll be talking about at the water cooler the next day.

Here’s what to expect from music’s biggest night.

Who’s Nominated

Kendrick Lamar is nominated for a whopping 11 Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance.

It’s a huge night for hip-hop will as Run-D.M.C will become the first rap act to be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here’s all the nominees we care about:

