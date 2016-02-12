The 58th annual Grammy Awards are upon us, which means we should all be prepared for breath-taking red carpet fashion, star-studded performances and moments we’ll be talking about at the water cooler the next day.
Here’s what to expect from music’s biggest night.
Who’s Nominated
Kendrick Lamar is nominated for a whopping 11 Grammy awards this year, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance.
It’s a huge night for hip-hop will as Run-D.M.C will become the first rap act to be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here’s all the nominees we care about:
Kendrick Lamar Leads 2016 Grammy Nominations
Kendrick Lamar Leads 2016 Grammy Nominations
1. Best Rap SongSource:Getty 1 of 17
2. Best Rap/Sung CollaborationSource:Getty 2 of 17
3. Best Rap PerformanceSource:Getty 3 of 17
4. Best Rap PerformanceSource:Getty 4 of 17
5. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual MediaSource:Getty 5 of 17
6. Best R&B AlbumSource:Getty 6 of 17
7. Best R&B SongSource:Getty 7 of 17
8. Album of the YearSource:Getty 8 of 17
9. Record of the YearSource:Getty 9 of 17
10. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual MediaSource:Getty 10 of 17
11. Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceSource:Getty 11 of 17
12. Best Urban Contemporary AlbumSource:Getty 12 of 17
13. Best R&B AlbumSource:Getty 13 of 17
14. Best Music VideoSource:Getty 14 of 17
15. Best R&B PerformanceSource:Getty 15 of 17
16. Best Rap AlbumSource:Getty 16 of 17
17. Best Traditional R&B PerformanceSource:Getty 17 of 17
UP NEXT: Who’s Performing…
Grammys 101: Who’s Nominated; Who’s Performing & Who We Want To Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com