After interviewing the women from Little Women of Atlanta, Rickey Smiley gets hit with a laugh attack so hard it knocks him to the ground! Check out the video above to see the hilarious aftermath unfold, and what he had to say about his new found love for the show in this exclusive clip from the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Rickey Smiley ROTFL After Interviewing “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Members! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com