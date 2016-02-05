I never want to hear "it's just Twitter" again | James Franco To Direct Film on Zola 148-Tweet Story That Went Viral https://t.co/AL6qZ5zadt — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 4, 2016

James Franco has decided to turn the infamous Zola Twitter story into a feature film. The film will be an adaptation of the Twitter story heard around the world and the article written about it in the Rolling Stone titled “Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted.” Zola’s story will be directed by James and written by Andew Neel and Mike Roberts. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Joe Alaskey, the voice of your favorite Saturday morning cartoon characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck has died at the age of 63. A family member of the famous voice actor confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that the star died after a long battle with cancer. Throughout his career, Joe voiced many other characters including Grandpa Lou Pickles on Rugrats and Plucky Duck on Tiny Toon Adventures. He will certainly be missed. [Huffington Post]

According to a recent study done by consultants at Noldus Information Technology, Resting Bitch Face or “RBF” is a real thing. The consultants tested a bunch of different “emotionless” faces includes those of Kristen Stewart and Kanye West and came to the conclusion that it is not necessarily how others perceive you which makes your face look “bitchy” rather simple gestures you do with parts of your face. According The Washington Post, “It’s in subtle signals, like “one side of the lip pulled back slightly, the eyes squinting a little.” [Complex]

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Huffington Post, Complex | PHOTO SOURCE: Getty

Late Night Roundup: James Franco Is Turning Zola's Twitter Story Into A Movie & More