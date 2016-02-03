CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa Shares More Details About Kanye West’s Apology Phone Call

Wiz Khalifa stopped by Power 105 in New York City to talk to Angie Martinez about the call he had with Kanye West after their Twitter battle.

The two emcees squashed their beef over the phone and Wiz shared a bit about how that conversation went down.

According to Us Weekly:

“So were you surprised by Kanye’s reaction, that he took it so crazy?” Martinez asked her studio guest.

“I think everybody was but it’s cool, like everything’s cool, we spoke it’s all good,” Khalifa responded.

“Since then?” Martinez probed. “Did he apologize, because he went too far with the kid thing.”

“Yes, he apologized, and I accept his apology,” Khalifa, 28, added.

Wiz even confirmed that Kim and Amber spoke and put things behind them as well, so hopefully everyone can get back to normal.

“Her and Kim spoke and they’re all good, too,” Khalifa continued to Martinez. “They spoke and it’s all good.”

Now if one of them will spill the beans about what exactly they talked about!

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

