CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Amber Rose Offered Major Sex Toy Deal After Her #BootyFingers Tweet

This company is after "Kanye's favorite finger."

1 reads
Leave a comment

Amber Rose

Amber Rose could get a cash come-up thanks to her Twitter fingers.

After the Sister Code actress replied to Kanye‘s now infamous rant about Wiz Khalifa by claiming ‘Ye was all about some fingers in the booty action, a sex toy company wants Amber to hawk their prostate massagers. “Sex Toy Dave” of SexToy.com wrote Amber a letter, according to TMZ:

They think Amber would be a perfect fit — the product’s already finger-like — so they want a mold of her magical digit … or as they describe it, “Kanye’s favorite finger.”

Says the letter:

I am prepared to present you with your own line and big percentage in this type of toy. We know there are a lot of people who are now curious what it feels like to be Kanye – We also know that there are many who would like to give him the finger.

Do you think Amber Rose would let them mold her fingers for the check?

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash 

Amber Rose Offered Major Sex Toy Deal After Her #BootyFingers Tweet was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , Amber Rose Fingers , Booty Fingers , Kanye West , sex toys

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Exclusive: Dorion Renaud Talks Transition From Reality TV,…
 1 day ago
07.15.19
Here’s Proof That Even A Blackout Can’t Stop…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
#BlackExcellence: Black Atlanta Teens Continue Championship Reign At…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Jaden Smith Launches Company To Provide Free Vegan…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
S3nsi Molly and Lil Brooke pulled up! Check…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
NEW DRIP ALERT: Planet of the Bathing Apes…
 2 days ago
07.13.19
Multicultural Media Correspondents Association Summit Explores The Importance…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Jay T The Bigga Figga Talks About Getting…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Super Beauty Founder TiffanyJ Aims To Empower Black…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 4 days ago
07.12.19
Fall 2018 Jordan Brand
Air Jordan 6 x PSG Collab Debuts This…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez & Lizzo Appear As…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
August Alsina
Singer August Alsina hospitalized after losing ability to…
 5 days ago
07.13.19
Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan,…
 6 days ago
07.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close