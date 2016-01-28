CLOSE
Entertainment News
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Wale Wants To Work For WWE, First “Angry Birds” Trailer, & More

Wale is back in the good graces of the WWE.

Wale is living the dream; he’s back in the good graces of the WWE. The wrestling super fan was on record saying he thought he’d been black-balled ever since he got into an altercation with a fan at a wrestling match a few years ago. Well, now that’s all behind him. The MMG rapper recently got to meet Vince McMahon, Triple H, and a bunch of wrestlers backstage.

Wale even took it a step further, saying he’s willing to add another three letters to his clique: WWE.

Via TMZ:

Fast forward to Monday when Wale finally scored backstage access, and now he’s aiming even higher — “I actually want to work there and I don’t know if [Vince and Triple H] heard about good Wale or bad Wale. Or if they even know what a Wale is.”

50 Shades Of Black comes out this Friday. It’s a great date movie that will have you laughing out loud at the antics on-screen. If you’re not convinced by our words, we got another clip from this outrageous comedy starring Marlon Wayans, Affion Crockett, and Kali Hawk.

Idris Elba is doing voice-over work in a new flick from Disney called Zootopia. He provides the voice of Chief Bogo, head of the Zootopia Police Department. A tough cape buffalo with 2,000 lbs of attitude, Bogo is reluctant to add Judy Hopps, Zootopia’s first bunny cop, to his squad of hardened rhinos, elephants and hippos. In this clip, we get to see how he treats Judy. Zootopia is out March 4th.

Since we’re on the topic of animated features, let us remind you they’re making a movie out of everyone’s favorite mobile game: Angry Birds.

The Angry Birds Movie takes us to an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds – or almost entirely. In this paradise, we meet a Red played by Horrible Bosses’ Jason Sudeikis, he’s a bird with a temper problem. Then there is the speedy Chuck, voiced by Josh Gad from Frozen fame, and the volatile Bomb, played by Eastbound and Down‘s Danny McBride. The three birds have always been outsiders, but when the island is visited by mysterious green piggies, they set on a mission to figure out what the pigs are up to. Check out the first trailer here.

