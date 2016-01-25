Extra Butter: Marlon Wayans & Kali Hawk Show You How To Argue Like Black People In “50 Shades Of Black” Clip

We've got an exclusive clip from "50 Shades of Black."

| 01.25.16
Marlon Wayans is preparing to release his latest parody film, 50 Shades Of Black, and as you can probably tell from the title, this one pokes fun at the hit book and feature film 50 Shades Of Grey.

The movie follows the general plot of 5SOG: an inexperienced college student meets a wealthy businessman whose unique sexual practices put a strain on their relationship.

On this special edition of Extra Butter w/ BlogXilla, we’ve got an exclusive clip from 50 Shades of Black, in which Marlon and Hannah – played by the hilarious Kali Hawk from Adult Swim’s Black Jesus – go back and forth about how Black people argue differently than White people.

Check it out; 50 Shades of Black hits theaters on January 29.

