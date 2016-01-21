What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Clip From Obama Date Film “Southside With You,” Amy Schumer Denies Stealing Jokes, & More

Tika Sumpter stars as Michelle Obama alongside Parker Sawyers (who plays President Obama) in Southside With You. Debuting at the Sundance Film Festival this week, a new clip from the movie depicts an early 1989 encounter between the power couple.

Before the President and First Lady stepped into the national spotlight when they became a high-powered political couple, Barack Obama was just a guy, standing in front of a girl, asking her to go out on a date. In Southside With You, which debuts at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 24, writer/director Richard Tanne takes audiences on that fateful 1989 encounter when a young attorney named Michelle Robinson half-reluctantly went on a date-not-a-date with the firm’s new summer associate, Barack Obama.

Amy Schumer is defending herself following claims she’s been stealing jokes from fellow comedians.

After issuing a tweet that read “On my life, I have never and would never steal a joke,” the star also hit up the Jim Norton Advice Show on Opie Radio to clear her good name.

“I’m getting accused of stealing jokes and I wanted to come and talk to you about it and clear my name because I would never ever do that and never have,” Schumer told Norton during the interview.

The Inside Amy Schumer creator even offered to take a polygraph test to prove her innocence. “I would never, ever do that, and I never have,” she contined. “I have to come up with so much material for my TV show, this movie, stand-up. And I’m so careful. I will literally take a polygraph. And I just would never do that. That would be so stupid for me to do that.”

Will the real Nicki Minaj please stand up?

Tracee Ellis Ross hit Lip Sync Battle with her black-ish costar Anthony Anderson, and the girl did her thing. Tracee is a comedic rapper in her spare time, so it shouldn’t surprise us that she was so on point while rapping Nicki’s “Super Bass” – nonetheless, we’re shocked.

UFC’s very own Ronda Rousey will host Saturday Night Live alongside Selena Gomez this weekend, and now we’ve got a promo clip to ogle over.

“…as of Wednesday, the MMA star was already taking jabs, hopping in the comedic ring with SNL cast member Beck Bennett. In the new promo for the show, Ronda dodges Beck’s weak pickup lines and checks him with some quick 1-2s of her own, proving she’s truly not afraid of anything (except maybe Holly Holm).”

Terminator 2 has been pulled off Paramount Pictures’ release schedule.

Paramount Pictures said today it has yanked the sequel known as Terminator 2 from its release schedule. It had been slated for May 19, 2017, but that spot now has been taken by Baywatch. This is not exactly a huge surprise, because even though Paramount stakes out the release dates, there was no movement on the second film, after last summer’s Terminator: Genisys, with Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to his iconic role, grossed $440.6M worldwide but topped out at less than $90M domestically. Back in 2014 — when Genisys was still 10 months from release — Paramount carved out dates for Terminator 2 and Terminator 3, the latter having been set for June 2018.

The studio had no further comment on the move. It looks like the grand plans to conclude the story line hatched by James Cameron won’t likely happen before certain rights revert back to Cameron.

SOURCE: EW, PEOPLE, USA Today, Deadline | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

