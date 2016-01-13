CLOSE
Entertainment News
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Lamar Odom On GMA: “As Long As He’s Willing To Fight, That’s All I Can Ask For”

Life is looking up for Khloe in 2016.

Khloe Kardashian Appearance At 1 OAK Nightlcub

After an emergency landing that left her in Vegas overnight, Khloe Kardashian made her way to NYC for an exclusive interview with ABC’s Good Morning America.

Although her initial tweet about her LAX flight’s rerouting alarmed fans, she assured all that the ordeal was a completely safe one:

In her GMA sit down, Khloe opened up about Lamar Odom‘s condition after his overdose in a Nevada brothel four months ago. Although she admits that his health journey is far from over, she’s helping Lamar to focus on the positive in 2016: “He’s doing really well. He’s finally out of the hospital. But you know it’s a long journey. I’ve learned not to look into the future too much. We’re leaving all of the hospital stuff in 2015.”

She also acknowledged putting everything on hold for the NBA star, and said that people really didn’t know the severity of his situation: “When we got to the hospital, we were told he had only a few hours to live. He’s a fighter.”

Kardashian fans got to see Khloe and Lamar’s love unfold on television, but they’ve also seen her move on, most recently with Houston Rockets star, James Harden. But does she still consider Lamar her soulmate?  “I do believe that we’re soulmates, but right now that’s not where my head is at,” she said. “I’m coming from a friend standpoint.” 

Khloe also gave an update on her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his recent diabetes diagnosis. Like Lamar, she’s encouraged her brother to leave the negativity in 2015 and get on a healthier track. “If that health scare is going to shake him up a little bit, I’m right here for him,” she says..

And there was no way she’d leave the GMA set without giving us a little news about the family’s tiniest member, Saint West. Big sister North is already his biggest fan. “He’s just a newborn, they don’t do much at this age! North is obsessed with him. North will say, ‘My name is Saint!’ She wants her name to be Saint now.”

With a new nephew and a positive outlook, Khlo’s 2016 is looking way up. She’s also gearing up for new show on FYI, Kocktails with Khloe, on which she tells us to “expect drunken games” and less structured interviews. Catch the premiere January 20 at 10pm.

Check out the full GMA interview below.

SOURCE: GMA | PHOTO: Getty 

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Lamar Odom On GMA: “As Long As He’s Willing To Fight, That’s All I Can Ask For” was originally published on globalgrind.com

