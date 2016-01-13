Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Met Bae Hailey Baldwin For The First Time

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber, and his pink marijuana socks are currently a happy couple after years of friendship, but their first meeting was caught on camera for all to see.

In a rare video filmed a little over six years ago, you can see actor Stephen Baldwin introducing his daughter to her future boyfriend.

“This is my daughter Hailey,” Stephen, 49, can be heard telling Bieber in the clip, which appears to be from the now 21-year-old’s 2009 My World concert. “We’ve been enjoying your music.” A seriously shy Hailey then extends her hand and says “Hello” to a smiling hair-flipping Bieber.

The 19-year-old model and the pop singer recently revealed their relationship on social media with a giant kiss for the ‘Gram.

Don’t know how we didn’t see this couple coming.

