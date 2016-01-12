Kanye West Is All Smiles At LAX, Kim Steps Out For The First Time Since Giving Birth

Kanye West was in a great mood as he arrived at LAX to catch a flight out of Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Facts” rapper rocked a green flight jacket, an oversized brown shirt with a black hood, some baggy pants, and a black Yeezus hat. He smiled and opened his arms wide to address the paparazzi.

TMZ asked if he would sign with Nike for a billion dollars and Ye said, “It’s not about the money, but the respect.” Seems like Yeezy is all about his business partners not only knowing his worth, but knowing how to appreciate him as a person and creative. Swish.

In other news, Kim was spotted out for the first time since giving birth to Saint West. Check out the photo here.

Meanwhile, she posted another angle of her selfie with Hillary Clinton.

