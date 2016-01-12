CLOSE
Kanye West Is All Smiles At LAX, Kim Steps Out For The First Time Since Giving Birth

He smiled and opened his arms wide to address the paparazzi.

Kanye West

Kanye West was in a great mood as he arrived at LAX to catch a flight out of Los Angeles yesterday.

The Facts” rapper rocked a green flight jacket, an oversized brown shirt with a black hood, some baggy pants, and a black Yeezus hat. He smiled and opened his arms wide to address the paparazzi.

TMZ asked if he would sign with Nike for a billion dollars and Ye said, “It’s not about the money, but the respect.” Seems like Yeezy is all about his business partners not only knowing his worth, but knowing how to appreciate him as a person and creative. Swish.

Kanye West

In other news, Kim was spotted out for the first time since giving birth to Saint West. Check out the photo here. 

Meanwhile, she posted another angle of her selfie with Hillary Clinton.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BAaLVj-uS4u/?taken-by=kimkardashian

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Kanye West Is All Smiles At LAX, Kim Steps Out For The First Time Since Giving Birth was originally published on globalgrind.com

