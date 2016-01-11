Kehlani’s New Boyfriend Declares His Love For Bae In A Very Sappy Way

Kehlani has a new boyfriend, and he’s an NBA baller.

The You Should Be Here songstress is currently dating LeBron James‘ Cavs teammate Kyrie Irving. The All-Star guard shared his affection for his new boo on Instagram.

“Nothing else really matters when I’m with you…and That’s when I knew I had someone special…

as sappy as they come lol.”

Kehlani returned the love in her own post, writing:

“LING LING. COME HEA. Miss you already doooooode KEEP KICKIN BUTTTTT. P.s. This is us all day. Complete stupidity.”

Looks like these two have found love in 2016. Congrats!

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

