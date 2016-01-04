Future may have been relatively silent over his split with Ciara last year, but in 2016, he’s taking a different route.

The ATL rapper claims he’s been having trouble seeing his son Baby Future and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

In a series of tweets sent out this afternoon, the March Madness emcee said he’s paying $15K a month in child support and he still doesn’t have time with his one-and-half-year-old. He sent some shots at CiCi:

This bitch got control problems… — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture…the fuckery for 15k a month — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

I jus want babyfuture that's all. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

I been silent for a year & a half..I ran outta patience — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

Get ready for this classic — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 4, 2016

We also caught a very rare video of Future with his son over the summer:

Ciara, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too bothered. Her last tweets are all about bae Russell Wilson for making it to the playoffs again.

The Best Holiday Break 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lkbFwhvPp5 — Ciara (@ciara) January 2, 2016

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: ATL Pics

Future Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Ciara Won’t Let Him See His Son was originally published on globalgrind.com