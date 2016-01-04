CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Future Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Ciara Won’t Let Him See His Son

The March Madness emcee said he's paying $15K a month in child support.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Future

Future may have been relatively silent over his split with Ciara last year, but in 2016, he’s taking a different route.

The ATL rapper claims he’s been having trouble seeing his son Baby Future and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

In a series of tweets sent out this afternoon, the March Madness emcee said he’s paying $15K a month in child support and he still doesn’t have time with his one-and-half-year-old. He sent some shots at CiCi:

We also caught a very rare video of Future with his son over the summer:

View this post on Instagram

Follow me on Snapchat #XillaChat

A post shared by Xilla Valentine (@blogxilla) on

Ciara, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too bothered. Her last tweets are all about bae Russell Wilson for making it to the playoffs again.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: ATL Pics

How Future Changed The World In 2015

3 photos Launch gallery

How Future Changed The World In 2015

Continue reading How Future Changed The World In 2015

How Future Changed The World In 2015

Future Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Ciara Won’t Let Him See His Son was originally published on globalgrind.com

baby future , child support , Ciara , Future

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close