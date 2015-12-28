CLOSE
Awkward: Did Tyga Give Kylie Jenner & Mia Isabella The Same Ring?

Kylie Jenner and Tyga go to Game nightclub after attending Alexander Wang in NYC

Kylie Jenner had all of us wondering if Tyga popped the question on Christmas when she posted a picture of a brand new shiny rock her bae gave her.

🎅🏽

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians youngster cleared the air, saying she’s not engaged to Tyga. While the ring is nice, it might be a gift the rapper gives his other friends as well.

Tyga’s alleged transgender friend Mia Isabella posted on Instagram that she also got a ring, but she got hers a long time ago.

The rings are almost identical, but we must point out that Mia doesn’t specifically mention Tyga purchased it for her.

Do you think Mia is just being petty?

SOURCE: Baller Alert | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

Awkward: Did Tyga Give Kylie Jenner & Mia Isabella The Same Ring? was originally published on globalgrind.com

kylie jenner , mia isabella , rings , Tyga

