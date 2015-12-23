What’s Happening In Hip Hop: Teresa Giudice Is Free At Last, & More

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was released from prison around five in the morning after serving almost a year at a federal correctional institute. According to NJ.com:

A handful of cameramen and reporters waited outside her home in the Towaco section of Montville Township for Giudice’s homecoming, watched over by two Montville Township police officers.

You can head over to People to see the first photos of Teresa fresh out of prison.

Snoop Dogg has a new job and this time, it’s hosting a brand new football related talk show called

Coach Snoop’s Turf’d Up on WestFestTV. The trailer is above, and the show will feature guests like Ryan Coogler, George Lopez, Terrell Owens and more. It will debut on December 30th.

A clear copy of Quentin Tarantino‘s The Hateful Eight leaked online to movie sites this week and it’s been traced back to a high level Hollywood executive. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DVD was sent to Andrew Kosove (co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment) whose office signed for the DVD. Kosove denies it all.

“I’ve never seen this DVD,” Kosove tells THR in an interview. “It’s never touched my hands. We’re going to do more than cooperate with the FBI. We’re going to conduct our own investigation to find out what happened.”

Kosove is likely a victim here. You can read more about the leak on THR.

Here’s the trailer for Everybody Wants Some, the spiritual sequel to Dazed and Confused. This flick from writer/director Richard Linklater is due to hit theaters April 15, 2016. The film follows a group of college baseball players who navigate their way through the freedoms and responsibilities of unsupervised adulthood.

50 Shades Of Black is gearing up to hit theaters and we got our hands on the Red Band Trailer. This movie is going to be off the chain and it’s looking like they are not holding back one bit. The films stars Marlon Wayans, Kali Hawk, Mike Epps, Andrew Bachelor, Affion Crockett and more.

Actors get paid a lot of money but according to Forbes, Johnny Depp is the most overpaid actor in Hollywood. Also on the list is Adam Sandler, Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, Liam Neesom and Will Smith. Depp’s recent movies returned just $1.20 for every $1 he was paid. Check out the full story on Forbes.com

