“The Nightly Show” Hires Cam’ron As Office Santa Claus, Hilarity Ensues

As the office clamors to grab a seat on Cam's Santa lap, he isn't quite willing to give them what they want.

What’s better than another Dipset X-Mas album or a sequel to Christmas In HarlemCam’ron the Santa Claus.

After appearing on Larry Whitmore’s Nightly Show in a skit where he acted as an HR manager who kept telling people to stop snitching, Killa gets in the holiday mood. As the office clamors to grab a seat on Cam’s Santa lap, he isn’t quite willing to give them what they want.

When comedian and actor Jordan Carlos asks him for world peace, Cam says, “How the f*ck would I fit that into my sleigh?” Another employee pours out his heart about his childhood, but the Dipset head honcho isn’t having it as he offers him the number to a therapist and professes that Santa “ain’t got no time to unwrap your childhood bullshit.”

It’s moments like these that make us wish Killa Season 2 was Cam’ron’s Christmas gift to us all. Watch the skit above as Mr. Giles proves how funny he can be when acting like himself.

SOURCE: The Fader | VIDEO SOURCE: Comedy Central

"The Nightly Show" Hires Cam'ron As Office Santa Claus, Hilarity Ensues was originally published on globalgrind.com

Cam'ron , dipset , funny , Santa Claus , The Nightly Show

