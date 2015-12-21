Monica On Shaping ’90s R&B With Brandy & Aaliyah: “You Can’t Undo The History”

Critically-acclaimed singer Monica stopped by the No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to talk about her new album Code Red, which came out Friday, December 18. Back on her music flow, the mother of three opened up about motherhood, good music, and more.

Monica also revealed what her relationship with Brandy is like, as well as how she and Aaliyah made a name for themselves during that time.

“We’re grown now, so our relationship is good because we really respect each other. I recognize that she’s one of the greatest to ever do it,” she said of Brandy. “There is a whole era of music where it was just she and I, and you can’t forget Aaliyah. It was just the three of us and we were learning and growing, but at the same time there was a whole audience who were molding and shaping their lives right around us, because within the three of us, you could find something you could connect to. So I think it was good for us to grow up and recognize that there was room and space for the two of us. You don’t have to choose one and it’s not a competitive thing and you can’t undo the history.”

Monica continued by making it a point to say she’s just like everyone else: she eats, sleeps, and bleeds – that’s why the people connect with her so much. Check out this latest episode of the No Judgment Zone w/ BlogXilla above.

