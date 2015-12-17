6 Things To Watch In Order To Be Ready For “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens kicks off tonight; that’s right, the latest installment of the legendary franchise hits theaters today. If you’re like me, you’ve probably forgotten most of the reason why there is indeed a war among the stars other than the fact that (spoiler alert) Darth Vader is Luke’s father.

But luckily for you, I’ve been cramming everything Star Wars of late, so I’m going to give you a cheat sheet to getting caught up in time to enjoy the movie and not be completely lost.

First, you need a quick crash course. Here is a dope video a fan made explaining the whole franchise in just under ten minutes. Actually, this video thoroughly recaps Star Wars and is basically all you need. But keep reading anyway.

You gotta get to know the movie’s breakout star, John Boyega. No other way to do that thoroughly than to watch the film that got him the role, Attack The Block. It was one of the best films of 2011.

Right before going to see the new Star Wars, check out these fun 15 facts about Star Wars: The Force Awakens. I did not know any of these things.

If you’re a fan of this franchise you know it’s all about the mistakes, so let’s take a look at some of the onscreen blunders the movie made by watching the above video.

And here are 10 mistakes the original Star Wars made – because these characters are the ones who started it all.

Sure, cramming for a test is great, but nothing beats actually studying. So if you’re down to sit through the first six episodes, you can stream it all online for 89 bucks using Amazon Prime streaming features. Add the app on your Smart TV, Apple TV, Roku, or whatever you use and you’re in there like swimwear. Each DVD is running around $19.99, so a box set will save you some bread.

Anyway, I gotta go make sure I get a good seat for Star Wars The Force Awakens. In the meantime, RIP, Jar Jar Binks.

