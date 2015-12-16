CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Candy Cane Lane: The Kardashians’ Over The Top Holiday Decor Is North West-Approved

Kim calls it "Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style."

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, North West

The only person who loves Christmas more than the Kardashians is Santa Claus, and judging from Kim‘s latest IG picture, their living room is completely North-Pole wasted.

Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 11:45pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The holiday decorations, including three Christmas trees and tons of twinkly lights, cover almost every inch of the now-infamous entrance to Kris Jenner‘s home. Beautiful – even if it looks like Santa threw up all over the place.

Kim calls it “Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style” on her caption, but the winter wonderland is also North West approved. Us Weekly reports:

“North is in heaven, you have no idea, she walks by screaming at all the candy canes,” Kardashian said during a livestream yesterday.

It truly is stunning, but let us get one of those candy canes.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram 

Candy Cane Lane: The Kardashians’ Over The Top Holiday Decor Is North West-Approved was originally published on globalgrind.com

Christmas , christmas decorations , HOLIDAYS , Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , North West

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close