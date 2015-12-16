Candy Cane Lane: The Kardashians’ Over The Top Holiday Decor Is North West-Approved

The only person who loves Christmas more than the Kardashians is Santa Claus, and judging from Kim‘s latest IG picture, their living room is completely North-Pole wasted.

Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 15, 2015 at 11:45pm PST

The holiday decorations, including three Christmas trees and tons of twinkly lights, cover almost every inch of the now-infamous entrance to Kris Jenner‘s home. Beautiful – even if it looks like Santa threw up all over the place.

Kim calls it “Candy Cane Lane Kris Jenner Style” on her caption, but the winter wonderland is also North West approved. Us Weekly reports:

“North is in heaven, you have no idea, she walks by screaming at all the candy canes,” Kardashian said during a livestream yesterday.

It truly is stunning, but let us get one of those candy canes.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

