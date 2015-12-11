CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Nicki Minaj Takes The Stand To Keep Meek Mill Out Of Jail, But Will She Marry Him?

Nicki wants to have a private meeting with Meek and the judge so her bae can prove he's a changed man.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill

Meek Mill is fighting for his freedom after he violated parole in order to be by Nicki Minaj‘s side at the American Music Awards. The “Wanna Know” rapper is on probation from a 2009 gun and drug charge, so before he travels anywhere outside Philly, he needs permission from his probation officer. Well, this time he left without getting said permission.

Meek was in court yesterday for a violation hearing and Nicki took the stand to defend her man.

According to TMZ, Nicki wants to have a private meeting with Meek and the judge so her bae can prove he’s a changed man. Nicki believes the judge would be impressed with Meek’s charity work.

She also said Meek’s kind of a nimrod when it comes to scheduling trips, and if she was put in charge of his calendar there wouldn’t be another problem. Meek is currently her opening act.

However the judge might be a Drake fan, because she said out loud that she thought Meek was “thumbing his nose at her.” The case is on recess for a week. While Nicki did defend her man’s honor on the stand, she didn’t say she was going to marry him, even though Meek’s lawyer said his client really wants to tie the knot.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The Pinkprint rapper was rocking a huge rock that Meek gave her, and people are calling it an engagement ring…or a birthday present.

Sources close to Nicki tell us she’s very open with her friends … she’s “deeply in love” with Meek, says he’s a “good man” and loves him very much.

We all know how private Nicki is, so this could be an example of them keeping things under wraps – or the ring could just be a birthday present. Let’s hope Meek beats this jail charge first.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

3 photos Launch gallery

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Continue reading Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Nicki & Meek Mill's Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Nicki Minaj Takes The Stand To Keep Meek Mill Out Of Jail, But Will She Marry Him? was originally published on globalgrind.com

engagement , Jail , meek mill , nicki minaj , probation

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close