Erykah Badu is making sure to put in work in the next year, just as she had this year between new music and hosting gigs.

The singer is working on an upcoming film called The Land, and reports have confirmed that Nas is on board to executive produce it, along with the soundtrack

The film reportedly stars Erykah, as well as Michael K. Williams, and will “chronicle the life of four teens that seek a better life than the streets of Cleveland, Ohio can afford them.”

While speaking with Variety, Nas told the outlet of the new job, “[I’m a] huge fan of my man Steve Caple Jr. I think he can become the next great filmmaker. [I’m] also, very excited to be working with my former agent and friend Charles King on his first film with his new venture. All great energy around the film, which I believe will yield amazing results.”

The Land will reportedly premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah next month, so be on the look out.

SOURCE: AllHipHop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Nas Has Signed On To Executive Produce Upcoming Erykah Badu Film was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: