CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Nas Has Signed On To Executive Produce Upcoming Erykah Badu Film

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nas

Source: Bennett Raglin / Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Erykah Badu is making sure to put in work in the next year, just as she had this year between new music and hosting gigs.

The singer is working on an upcoming film called The Land, and reports have confirmed that Nas is on board to executive produce it, along with the soundtrack

The film reportedly stars Erykah, as well as Michael K. Williams, and will “chronicle the life of four teens that seek a better life than the streets of Cleveland, Ohio can afford them.”

While speaking with Variety, Nas told the outlet of the new job, “[I’m a] huge fan of my man Steve Caple Jr. I think he can become the next great filmmaker. [I’m] also, very excited to be working with my former agent and friend Charles King on his first film with his new venture. All great energy around the film, which I believe will yield amazing results.”

The Land will reportedly premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah next month, so be on the look out.

SOURCE: AllHipHop | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Nas Has Signed On To Executive Produce Upcoming Erykah Badu Film was originally published on globalgrind.com

erykah badu , Executive Producer , film , Michael K. Williams , Nas

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 12 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 14 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 19 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close