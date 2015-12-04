CLOSE
OITNB Star Dascha Polanco Faces Multiple Charges For Allegedly Punching Teen Girl

Dascha Polanco could end up like her OITNB character...

Dascha Polanco

One of Orange Is The New Black’s breakout stars, Dascha Polanco, is in hot water after she allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl. New York’s Page Six reports that Dascha appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Thursday, Dec. 3, and is now facing assault and harassment charges for reportedly punching a teen named Michelle Cardona in Washington Heights, NYC.

Via Page Six:

Cardona claims that Polanco, 33, punched her in the head, pulled her hair, and scratched her arm with her fingernails while hanging out with her at the actress’ home in Manhattan. The teen claims there was “bruising and redness to her face, scratches to her arms, and substantial pain,” and that she allegedly went to the hospital to get treatment for.

Polanco’s lawyer says the OITNB actress is being extorted.

“It’s a setup to try to get money and it was tape-recorded,” Gerald Lefcourt told Page Six. “This young woman was trying to extort her to drop the case. We’re confident the charges will be dismissed.”

Polanco has her lawyers on the case, so let’s hope this gets resolved quickly.

SOURCE: NY Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

34 Pictures Of "Orange Is The New Black" Cast Being Crazy, Sexy, Cool On Instagram (PHOTOS)

34 Pictures Of "Orange Is The New Black" Cast Being Crazy, Sexy, Cool On Instagram (PHOTOS)

OITNB Star Dascha Polanco Faces Multiple Charges For Allegedly Punching Teen Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com

assault , Dascha Polanco , OITNB , Orange is the new Black , Violence

