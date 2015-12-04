OITNB Star Dascha Polanco Faces Multiple Charges For Allegedly Punching Teen Girl

One of Orange Is The New Black’s breakout stars, Dascha Polanco, is in hot water after she allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl. New York’s Page Six reports that Dascha appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Thursday, Dec. 3, and is now facing assault and harassment charges for reportedly punching a teen named Michelle Cardona in Washington Heights, NYC.

Via Page Six:

Cardona claims that Polanco, 33, punched her in the head, pulled her hair, and scratched her arm with her fingernails while hanging out with her at the actress’ home in Manhattan. The teen claims there was “bruising and redness to her face, scratches to her arms, and substantial pain,” and that she allegedly went to the hospital to get treatment for.

Polanco’s lawyer says the OITNB actress is being extorted.

“It’s a setup to try to get money and it was tape-recorded,” Gerald Lefcourt told Page Six. “This young woman was trying to extort her to drop the case. We’re confident the charges will be dismissed.”

Polanco has her lawyers on the case, so let’s hope this gets resolved quickly.

SOURCE: NY Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

34 Pictures Of "Orange Is The New Black" Cast Being Crazy, Sexy, Cool On Instagram (PHOTOS) 34 photos Launch gallery 34 Pictures Of "Orange Is The New Black" Cast Being Crazy, Sexy, Cool On Instagram (PHOTOS) 1. Jackie Cruz & Diane Guerrero, aka "Flaca" and "Ramos," Looking Fabulous. 1 of 34 2. Actress Emma Myles Looking Far From Her Character "Leanne Taylor." 2 of 34 3. Ramos May Be The Queen Of OITNB Selfies. 3 of 34 4. Daya, Pennsatucky, and Taystee Looking Glorious. 4 of 34 5. Daya Runnin' With Russell. 5 of 34 6. Ramos Looks Way Better In A Body Suit Than An Orange Jump Suit. 6 of 34 7. Taystee & Mendez Being Naughty During Press Runs. 7 of 34 8. Dascha, aka "Daya," and Uzo, aka "Crazy Eyes," At OITNB Premiere. 8 of 34 9. The Whole Crew Kickin' It. 9 of 34 10. WERK, Taystee! 10 of 34 11. Laverne Cox, aka Sophia, Looking Glam. 11 of 34 12. Lea DeLaria Isn't Much Different From Her Character "Big Boo." 12 of 34 13. Laverne Cox Holding Up Her TIME Magazine Cover. 13 of 34 14. The Cast That KeeKees Together, Stays Together. 14 of 34 15. Alex & Piper... Doesn't Piper (Taylor Schilling) Kind Of Look Like A Blonde Katy Perry? 15 of 34 16. Yesss, Uzo!! 16 of 34 17. Taryn Manning, aka Pennsatucky, Cleans Up Nice. 17 of 34 18. Deuces! 18 of 34 19. Snap Backs & Lashes. 19 of 34 20. Actress Dascha Polanco Killin' It. 20 of 34 21. Flaca & Ramos Back At It. 21 of 34 22. Poussey Cleans Up Nice Too. 22 of 34 23. Leanne & Healy. 23 of 34 24. SoSo Looking Oh-So-Cute! 24 of 34 25. Taystee & SoSo All Smiles. 25 of 34 26. SoSo Chefs On The Side. 26 of 34 27. Flaca Looks Muy Bonita! 27 of 34 28. Black Cindy & The Gang. 28 of 34 29. Doesn't "Miller" Look A Lot Different Without Her Cornrows? 29 of 34 30. "Morello" Riding Dirty On Her Bike. 30 of 34 31. Figueroa, Gloria, Officer O'Neill, and Black Cindy At The "OITNB" Premiere. 31 of 34 32. Real Love. 32 of 34 33. Daya & Her Bae Officer Bennett. 33 of 34 34. Red, Nicki, Officer Mendez, and Taystee Hangin' With Al Roker. 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading 34 Pictures Of “Orange Is The New Black” Cast Being Crazy, Sexy, Cool On Instagram (PHOTOS) 34 Pictures Of "Orange Is The New Black" Cast Being Crazy, Sexy, Cool On Instagram (PHOTOS)

OITNB Star Dascha Polanco Faces Multiple Charges For Allegedly Punching Teen Girl was originally published on globalgrind.com