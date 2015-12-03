CLOSE
Entertainment News
What's Happening In Hip-Pop: Watch Cuba Gooding Jr. As O.J. Simpson, "Wolf Of Wall Street" Star Found Dead, & More

We're about to relive the O.J. Simpson trial with FX's latest show.

We finally get a good look at Wonder Woman in the latest trailer for Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Not to mention, we also see an in-depth glimpse at Jesse Eisenberg‘s version of Lex Luthor, and let me just say – I’m here for it. With interest completely piqued, the above video has me wanting to warp myself right to March 25th, 2016, when the film hits theaters.

It’s about to go down. We’re about to relive the O.J. Simpson trial with FX’s latest show, American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, a spin-off of the network’s other hit franchise, American Horror Story. In the latest trailer, we actually get an inside look at the trial that rocked the world, in which O.J. was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. ACS stars John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson, and more.

Barry Gesser, the man Jonah Hill perfectly captured in the movie The Wolf Of Wall Street, was found dead in his West Hollywood home on Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reports. Law enforcement has ruled out suicide and foul play, but while he does have a history of drug abuse, there was no drug paraphernalia found on the scene. Gesser was only 52.

Last night on Charlamagne‘s Uncommon Sense, Sarah Vivan, mother of Lil Wayne‘s first son, gave Christina Milian some very good advice: Wayne’s long-term girlfriend Dhea was never an ex-girlfriend. Ouch! Hopefully Christina can get over her heartbreak and move on.

