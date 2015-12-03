CLOSE
Chris Brown Doesn’t Want To Snitch On His Home Intruders

Chris has gone silent on helping the cops.

2015 BET Awards - BETA Post Show - Cricket Lounge

Chris Brown ain’t no snitch. It doesn’t matter if you broke in his house, tied up his aunt, and stole his money- he’s not talking to the cops about anything.

TMZ says Chris has gone silent on helping the cops find the thugs who broke into his house last summer. The investigation into the robbery has come to a halt because Breezy is “dragging his feet on answering questions the LAPD detectives need answered to go forward.”

According to the LAPD, Brown hasn’t told the cops what was taken and as previously reported, it seems like he might actually know who the intruders were and not just casually – the thieves are apparently tight with the singer and could be gang members.

The police feel their best lead are some fingerprints they found on scene, but no match yet. This case is officially cold.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

