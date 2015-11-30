It looks like there is a new “it couple” in Hollywood, and it’s Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.
Rumors have been swirling like crazy that these two are a pair following Gigi’s recent break-up with her last pop star stud, Joe Jonas. Now after a series of dates, innuendo and clues, Gigi and Zayn made it official while leaving LA hot spot Mr. Nice Guy hand in hand.
TMZ caught the new couple on video while leaving, proving their relationship with clear and convincing evidence. They could have went the rapper route: show up in different cars and leave through different entrances. You know it’s real when a couple hold hands while walking.
This is Gigi’s third pop star boyfriend, following a previous relationship with Cody Simpson before her stint with Jonas. She must really like musicians.
What do you think of Gigi and Zayn together?
SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash
10 Great Moments With Celebrity Couples We Love (PHOTOS)
10 Great Moments With Celebrity Couples We Love (PHOTOS)
1. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade1 of 10
2. Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson2 of 10
3. Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli3 of 10
4. Ricky Hil and Rita Ora4 of 10
5. Iggy Azalea and Nick Young5 of 10
6. Karrueche and Chris Brown6 of 10
7. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert7 of 10
8. Jason Sudekis and Olivia Wild8 of 10
9. Lebron James and Savannah9 of 10
10. Shad Moss and Erica Mena10 of 10
New Couple Alert: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Now Officially Dating was originally published on globalgrind.com