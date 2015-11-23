CLOSE
Entertainment News
Watch The Teaser Trailer For “Underground,” A New Show About Runaway Slaves

This escape thriller series tells the unflinching story of a group of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives.

It’s about to be time to run free from captivity, as Jurnee Smollett Bell, Straight Outta Compton’s Aldis Hodge, and Chris Meloni set to premiere a new show called Underground, which hits TV screens in early 2016 on WGN.

In the first teaser trailer, you can see a group of slaves picking cotton, one with a bible hidden in his pants, and another with a gun. He pulls it out right before they plan on running and Aldis can be heard saying, “When we run, ain’t no White man gon’ be able to stop us.”

Underground is a gripping original scripted series set in a desperate and dangerous time and based around the Underground Railroad. This escape thriller series tells the unflinching story of a group of plantation slaves that band together for the fight of their lives – for their families, their future, and their freedom.

You can check out an interview we did with Jurnee and Aldis below.

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
