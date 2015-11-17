CLOSE
Mo’Nique Pumps Up The Jam To Missy’s “WTF (Where They From)”

Missy Elliott gave the world what we were waiting for when she dropped her video for “WTF (Where They From)” with Pharrell last week. Now, actress and comedian Mo’Nique is taking the song to new heights.

Mo’Nique, who famously shed over 80 pounds, can be seen working out to Missy’s cardio-induced jam. She hits every single beat and point so perfectly, we wish she would have been featured in Missy’s official video.

Next time, Mo’Nique. Next time.

