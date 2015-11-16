Larry Wilmore On Paris: “At Times Like This, People Do Need To Laugh”

Late night hosts have the unenviable job of calming America’s nerves after unfathomable tragedies happen. Stephen Colbert had to emotional address the Paris horror after the taping of Friday’s show, and others will do the same on Monday.

Over the weekend, Larry Wilmore and Neil deGrasse Tyson was speaking at a New York Comedy Festival when the question of how would they react to Paris came up. The Nightly Show host reaffirmed that comedy was medicine, according to Deadline.

“We’re here right now at New York Comedy Week, and I’m sure the events in Paris last night are on everybody’s mind,” Wilmore said. “How, at a time like this, do you begin to reconcile these events with comedy — and specifically a comedy TV show?”

What we always try to do is find the humanity in the story. And if we can pull up the humanity through the humor, that’s what we are going to do. By Monday it’s going to feel a little different from today. At times like this, I think people do need to laugh. And what I really appreciate about our show is that we also have discussion. We can have some laughs about it and then we can have a conversation.”

