Marshawn Lynch Goes To McDonald’s, Changes Kid’s Life With A Small Gesture

Marshawn proved actions speak louder than words.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is a mother-loving G. The Super Bowl-winning running back, who is not fond of talking to the media, was at a McDonald’s in Dallas when he proved actions speak louder than words.

Beast Mode started talking to a 17-year-old employee named Terrance Downs while waiting for his food, and the conversation moved him so much, he decided to bless the kid.

Terrence was mopping the floor when, “I told him I liked his shoes — navy blue Buscemis — and how I wanted to buy a pair and we all started talking,” he told TMZ. They continued to chat about school, life, and Downs’ aspiration to get into fashion.

Marshawn then dug into his pocket and gave Terrance $500 so he could buy the shoes, saying, “My job is to continue to see you grow.”

That act of kindness had a positive impact on Terrance, TMZ reports. He is more motivated than ever to become a success at life so he can do the same for someone else one day.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

was originally published on globalgrind.com

photos
