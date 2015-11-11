Taraji P. Henson and her fleeky eyebrows are gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter this month.

The Empire star and her makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff are talking about the Power Of Beauty. Taraji uploaded the pic to her Instagram page, saying: “She’s more than my makeup artist @ashuntasheriff is one of my closest and dearest sister friends!!! We’ve been in this thang together for quite some time now. When she shines I shine!!!! I love you deep sis!”

In the actual article, Taraji explains how she separates herself from the Cookie character – especially with her red carpet looks. “I try to stay as far away from Cookie as possible when I’m on the red carpet,” says Henson. “I like to be Taraji. I have enough of Cookie.”

Check out the full article here.

Speaking of, the good folks over at Baller Alert are giving us the first look at Vivica A. Fox as Cookie’s sister Candace in the new episode of Empire, which will air on Nov. 18th on FOX. This is a bit of positive news for Vivica after her beef with Soulja Boy and 50 Cent.

Snoop Dogg is getting in the cannabis business. The rap veteran has launched a branded line of cannabis products called Leafs By Snoop. There will be edibles, hand-weighed marijuana, and more.

“It’s a true blessing that I can share the products I love so much with y’all today,” Snoop said in a statement. “From the flower, to the concentrates, and edibles – it’s all hand-picked by yours truly so you know it’s the hottest product out there. It’s the real deal and you gotta get out to Colorado to try it first!”

Also, in case you’re interested, DJ Pauly D and Aubrey O’Day are dating. The two former reality stars let the world know they’re an item with a flick of the Jersey Shore member sharing his Jordans with his bae.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, Baller Alert, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram, Splash

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Taraji Shows Off Her Beauty Maker, Snoop’s Selling Weed, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com