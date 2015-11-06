If you’re as invested in VH1’s relationship series Couples Therapy as we are, you’re fully aware of Joe Budden and Janice Dickinson’s antagonistic relationship. As we’re only five episodes in, Joe and Janice have argued more than he and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Kaylin Garcia have spoken.

Joe and Janice’s relationship turned sour when it was revealed he was accused of domestic violence by three different women. It didn’t sit well with the cast, but particularly Janice, who suffered abuse at the hands of her father as a child. In fact, she started watching him.

While Janice made it her business to tell Joe how much she despised his soul on a daily basis, the Love & Hip Hop rapper seems unbothered by her insults.

“I just let her do and say whatever had to and say and kinda remained very calm and passive in the whole ordeal.”

MUST READ: Joe Budden Explains Having A Woman In Bed: ‘I Was Still Battling A Pill Habit’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Joe is aware his personality isn’t necessarily inviting, ‘I’m misunderstood and taken the wrong way if you do not know me,” he says. “To strangers watching me on television they would say I’m an a**hole, d*ckhead, insensitive, unemphatic f*cking jerk.”

He’s certainly frank and aware of how he’s perceived. Hit the play button to hear all he had to say about filming the show and how he’s portrayed.

RELATED STORIES:

RECAP: Scandal Does A Bill Cosby Episode & We’re Like… Where’s Papa Pope?

LHHH Stars Willie Taylor & Shanda Reveal The Key To Their Long-Lasting Marriage

When Reality TV Gets Too Real: The Violence On RHOA Has Gone Too Far

Is Joe Budden ‘Misunderstood’ Or Is He Really Just An Insensitive Jerk? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: