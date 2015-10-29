Young Dro Explains Why His Relationship With Fantasia Didn’t Work Out [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 10.29.15
Young Dro stops by the studio to talk about his new album, “The Reality Show,” the prospect of doing reality TV, and brushes with the law on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

He also reveals why his relationship with the “love of his life,” Fantasia didn’t work out and the state of their relationship now, in this exclusive interview!

