Ja Rule is back with a new show on MTV called Follow The Rules, which premiered Monday on the music network. The Murder Inc. emcee stopped by the No Judgment Zone with BlogXilla to talk about filming a reality show and raising his kids.

Ja revealed that originally, only he, his sons, and the dog wanted to have their lives taped for television. Later, the rest of the family came around. Rule also talked about how he was selling drugs at his son’s age and running numbers at 11.

Later in the interview, the “I’m Real” rapper recalls the time Bobby Brown and Usher got into a fight. While he’s a little scarce on the details, it’s interesting to hear how things were kept from the media back in the day.

Check out the full interview above and be sure to catch Follow The Rules Mondays on MTV.

Ja Rule Talks “Follow The Rules,” Bobby Brown’s Fight With Usher, & More On The NJZ was originally published on globalgrind.com