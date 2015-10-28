Khloe Breaks Her Silence On Relationship With Lamar, Then Claps Back At Twitter Critics

The timing couldn’t be worse for Khloe Kardashian. The reality starlet’s book – Strong Looks Better Naked – came out right around the time Lamar Odom was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel.

Khloe has since canceled her book tour and stayed by Lamar’s hospital bedside, but she’s on the cover of PEOPLE Magazine this week talking about her advice tome and her formerly estranged husband.

According to the magazine, Khloe broke her silence on Lamar’s condition and the future of their relationship:

“There are too many other important things, too many medical things. It’s not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now.”

“I loved him always, and I will always love him,” she says. “I don’t believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar. You don’t have to be with that person in order to love him.”

Khloe has dedicated herself to being there for Lamar during his road to recovery, and talked about what it was like when the former NBA baller awoke from his coma.

“The fact that he woke up was definitely a sigh of relief for everybody,” she says. “Every hour is different. It goes up and it goes down but he’s awake. He’s alive and that’s all I wanted, was for him to be okay.”

Khloe says the road will be long as Lamar learns to be himself again. Still, those words were enough to incite the Twitter trolls, who criticized Koko for doing an interview about Lamar while he’s still recuperating. Khloe clapped back to let people know it’s not what they think:

I want to make this VERY clear…. My people cover, I shot and interviewed for PRIOR to all the events that happened. PART 1 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015

It was contracted press for my book that I wrote months and months ago. Timing is what it is. PART 2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015

Shame on you all for thinking the worst of me. It's been a tough few weeks. I don't need your fucked up energy! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015

Know the facts before you throw stones — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015

I had to do a follow up 5 minute phoner after the events only because I was contracted to. I cancelled my book tour to avoid this attention. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015

To the ones who uplift and send love…. I love you more! I appreciate the support. Have a great day babies! Kisses and hugs 💜💜💜💜 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2015

Good for Khloe standing up for herself during this difficult time.

SOURCE: PEOPLE Magazine, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

