Adele has been in hiding for over two years now, but she is coming out of hiding in quite a major way.

After her newest single “Hello” was released to the public, with a ground-breaking video, the singer is now covering i-D Magazine in anticipation of her album dropping next month.

Adele covers the magazine, looking as beautiful as ever, where she gets candid about transitioning into motherhood, which was the main reason for her hiatus from music.

She tells the magazine, “It’s f—ing hard. I thought it would be easy. ‘Everyone f—ing does it, how hard can it be?’ Ohhhhh… I had no idea. It is hard but it’s phenomenal. It’s the greatest thing I ever did. He makes me be a dickhead, and he makes me feel young and there’s nothing more grounding than a kid kicking off and refusing to do what you’re asking of them. It used to be that my own world revolved around me, but now it has to revolve around him.”

Adele also talked about the late Amy Winehouse, who is one of her biggest influences, admitting that her career may not be possible without her legacy.

She said, “If it wasn’t for Amy andFrank, one hundred percent I wouldn’t have picked up a guitar, I wouldn’t have written ‘Daydreamer’ or ‘Hometown,’ and I wrote ‘Someone Like You’ on the guitar, too. Contrary to reports, me and Amy didn’t really know each other, we weren’t friends or anything like that. I went to Brit School and she went for a little while. But a million percent if I hadn’t heard Frank this wouldn’t have happened. I adored her.”

We’re glad to see that Adele is back and better than ever, and we can’t wait for the album.

SOURCE: i-D Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Adele Snags The Cover Of i-D Magazine, Opens Up On Motherhood, Amy Winehouse & More was originally published on globalgrind.com